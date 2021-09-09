© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Florida Matters Wants To Hear From You

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Published September 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT
Any questions for our guests or comments about any of our episodes? Feel free to share with us.

Here's how you can get in touch with us:

To send us a voicemail, follow these steps:

  • Download our app
  • On the home page of the app, find and press on the three short horizontal lines in the top left corner and select “File Upload” from the drop down list
  • Choose the “Send Audio” option
  • Record your story (up to 2 minutes) and press the “Send” button when you’re done
  • Send the recording to dprevost1@wusf.org
Florida Matters
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
