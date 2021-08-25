Census Shows Big Changes In Florida's Population

On this week's Florida Matters, we're taking a deeper dive into the 2020 census and what changes it shows about Florida over the past decade.

The once-a-decade count determines everything from the number of congressional seats each state gets, to where federal funding goes.

Up first, host Steve Newborn talks with Mike Schneider, an Orlando-based Associated Press reporter who is covering the census. They touch on the population changes in Florida that the census showed and why the count shows so many more Hispanic people living in the state.

And later on, Newborn speaks with Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida, about the political impacts of the census numbers, especially with redistricting.

You can listen to Steve's full conversations with Schneider and McDonald by clicking on the "Listen" button.


