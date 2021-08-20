© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Florida Matters Wants To Hear Your 9/11 Memories Ahead Of 20th Anniversary

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Published August 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
Mary Shedden DM.jpg
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

Leave us a voicemail with your story through the WUSF Public Media app.

For our Sept. 7 episode, we are highlighting the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, especially the local connection to a Sarasota school. Former president George W. Bush was reading to students at Emma E. Booker Elementary School when he first got word of the attacks.

Now, 20 years later, Florida Matters wants to hear from you about your memories of that day. We are collecting listener voicemails and including them as part of our episode.

Leave us a voicemail with your story through the WUSF Public Media app (available through the App Store and Google Play).

To send us a voicemail, follow these steps:

  • Download our app
  • On the home page of the app, find and press on the three short horizontal lines in the top left corner and select “File Upload” from the drop down list
  • Choose the “Send Audio” option
  • Record your story (up to 2 minutes) and press the “Send” button when you’re done
  • Send the recording to dprevost1@wusf.org

If you prefer to leave us a written comment, you can email our producer at dprevost1@wusf.org. Please use the subject line: 9/11 Listener Comment.

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
