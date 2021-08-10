WUSF’s The Zest Podcast Launches Its Fourth Season

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look forward to the new season of The Zest, a WUSF podcast that celebrates the intersection of food and Florida.

Host Bradley George checks in with Dalia Colon, host and executive producer of The Zest, about what to look forward to from the podcast’s fourth season.

It premiered last week with an episode about Disney Food Blog. The site, which is run by Dallas-based writer AJ Wolfe, offers up food recommendations for Walt Disney World in Orlando, as well as Disneyland in California.

The second episode, which airs later this week, features Zak Stern of the Miami-based kosher bakery, Zak the Baker.

Colon said upcoming episodes range from an interview with the owners of 2 Korean Girls in Miami to the history of Gatorade, the popular sports drink created by the University of Florida scientists.

She also noted that the Zest team expanded to two since the last season. Andrew Lucas joined Colon as a producer. You can hear Lucas in later episodes this season, Colon said.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Colon by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

