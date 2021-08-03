Florida’s COVID Cases Rise As Schools Reopen For A New Year. It’s Become A Cause For Concern

On today’s show, we look at how schools and parents are trying to prepare for another pandemic school year.

Just a couple of months ago, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was behind us. But the spread of the highly contagious delta variant has created a surge worse than what we saw last summer.

In the past week, Florida has broken records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

And it comes as students prepare to return to class.

Public health experts urge children ages 12 and older to get the COVID vaccine and wear masks in school.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned schools from requiring masks.

First, host Bradley George talks with Kerry Sheridan, WUSF’s education reporter.

Later on, George speaks with Dr. Marissa Levine, a professor of Public Health Practice and Family Medicine at the USF’s College of Public Health.

