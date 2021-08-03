© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Florida’s COVID Cases Rise As Schools Reopen For A New Year. It’s Become A Cause For Concern

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published August 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
WUSF Public Media

In the past week, Florida has broken records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But schools can no longer require students to wear masks or take other safety precautions.

On today’s show, we look at how schools and parents are trying to prepare for another pandemic school year.

Just a couple of months ago, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was behind us. But the spread of the highly contagious delta variant has created a surge worse than what we saw last summer.

In the past week, Florida has broken records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

And it comes as students prepare to return to class.

Public health experts urge children ages 12 and older to get the COVID vaccine and wear masks in school.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned schools from requiring masks.

RELATED: Education Lawyer: Expect Legal Challenges Over DeSantis Order On School Masks

First, host Bradley George talks with Kerry Sheridan, WUSF’s education reporter.

Later on, George speaks with Dr. Marissa Levine, a professor of Public Health Practice and Family Medicine at the USF’s College of Public Health.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Sheridan and Levine by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida MattersCOVID-19Coronavirus VariantFlorida Public SchoolsPinellas County SchoolsHillsborough schoolsManatee County SchoolsCoronavirus
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
