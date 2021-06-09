© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters

The Rays' Future In Tampa Bay Remains Murky After Recent Drama Among St. Petersburg Officials

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published June 9, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT
tampa_bay_rays_stuart_sternberg.jpg
Tim Fanning
/
WUSF Public Media
Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg has been mostly absent from recent discussions about the team's future.

Late May brought a whole new round of tense discussions about the team's future here. Only this time, it mostly involved St. Pete's mayor and the City Council.

This week, we’re talking about the Rays and their future in the Tampa Bay region or elsewhere.

The Rays’ lease on Tropicana Field ends in 2027. Where the team plays after that hasn’t been decided.

Owner Stu Sternberg has come up with a plan to split seasons between Florida and Montreal but minority owners in the team are suing.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is moving ahead with plans to redevelop the Tropicana Field site.

RELATED: St. Petersburg Community Leaders Share Optimism And Concern For Tropicana Field Site's Future

First up, host Bradley George talks to John Romano. He’s a sports columnist at the Tampa Bay Times.

Romano believes that the Rays could possibly hold out until late in their lease to figure out the team’s next move.

Later on, George hears from Bill Sutton. Sutton is an emeritus professor in the Sports and Entertainment Management Program at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business.

He spends much of the conversation comparing Rays owner Stu Sternberg to another local sports figure, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Romano and Sutton above by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida MattersTampa Bay RaysStu SternbergMayor Rick Kriseman
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content