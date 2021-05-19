What Might This Year's Hurricane Season Look Like?

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season begins soon — June 1.

Today, we’re talking about preparing for hurricane season, and why there were so many storms last year.

Last season broke records, with 30 named storms.

And National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham says this year could be just as active.

“We can't control how busy the season is. If it's one of those busy seasons, you just gonna have to be ready every single time but have a plan,” Graham said.

First, host Bradley George speaks with Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Hawthorne says while the beginning and end of the season are often the worst for Florida’s west coast, it only takes one destructive storm to make it a bad season.

Later in the episode, you’ll hear from Laura Wilcoxen, the interim emergency management director for Pasco County, via Zoom.

