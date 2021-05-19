© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

What Might This Year's Hurricane Season Look Like?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published May 19, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT
empty_shelves_thomas_iacobucci__08_30_19_-_1_2.jpg
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media

This upcoming season is shaping up to be an above-average one — but not as busy as last year. Forecasters still warn that it only takes one destructive storm to make it a bad hurricane season.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season begins soon — June 1.

Today, we’re talking about preparing for hurricane season, and why there were so many storms last year.

Last season broke records, with 30 named storms.

And National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham says this year could be just as active.

“We can't control how busy the season is. If it's one of those busy seasons, you just gonna have to be ready every single time but have a plan,” Graham said.

First, host Bradley George speaks with Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Hawthorne says while the beginning and end of the season are often the worst for Florida’s west coast, it only takes one destructive storm to make it a bad season.

Later in the episode, you’ll hear from Laura Wilcoxen, the interim emergency management director for Pasco County, via Zoom.

We have more on the 2021 hurricane season on our weather page here.

And you can listen to George's full conversations with Hawthorne and Wilcoxen above by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matters2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFPRENPasco County Emergency Management Servicesflorida hurricane
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
