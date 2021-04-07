Halfway Through The 2021 Legislative Session, What's The Status of Bills In Progress?

The Florida Legislature has been in session for a month.

And so far, lawmakers have passed COVID-19 liability protections for businesses.

In the next six weeks, the House and Senate will also have to agree on a budget.

They will also debate a host of other issues: restrictions to mail-in voting, changes to the Bright Futures scholarship, and what to do with Florida’s share of federal COVID-19 relief money.

On this week’s Florida Matters, host Bradley George breaks down the progress (or stalling) of bills on those issues with Mary Ellen Klas. She works for the Miami Herald as its Tallahassee bureau chief, covering politics from the state capitol.

She said that the changes to Florida’s voting laws may not be as drastic as what’s happened in Georgia. But they are still significant changes that would alter the way Floridians vote by mail.

Klas also said that bills on transgender rights and education have been watered down by legislators, who are worried about possible backlash.

Later on in the show, George talks with longtime political reporter William March, who has been following some local developments in the legislature.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Mary Ellen and William above by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”