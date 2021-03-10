© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

With The Biden Administration At Work, What Does That Mean For The Gulf Of Mexico?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published March 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST
A photo of Clearwater Beach scenery
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
/

We hear from the director of The Florida Institute of Oceanography about what's affecting the Gulf of Mexico these days, how economic needs should be balanced with the Gulf's health, and more.

The Gulf of Mexico is the lifeblood of Florida’s west coast: beaches, fishing, shipping, cruises.

Our first guest calls it the hardest working body of water in the world ... and it’s one that’s constantly under threat: from red tide, overfishing, pollution, hurricanes, and oil spills.

The Biden administration has promised a new focus on confronting climate change and protecting the environment.

What does that mean for the Gulf?

First on this week's show, host Bradley George has a conversation with Monty Graham, the new director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, based at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus.

While Graham is new to Florida, he’s no stranger to the Gulf. He spent his career working on Gulf issues in Alabama and Mississippi.

Later, we hear from WUSF reporter Jessica Meszaros, who covers the Gulf in her role as an environment and climate change reporter.

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
