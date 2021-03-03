© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Gov. DeSantis Deepens Divisions, Looks To Reelection In State Of The State Address

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published March 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST
man at podium
The Florida Channel

This week, you'll hear some excerpts of the governor’s speech earlier on Tuesday and post-address analysis with William March.

Florida’s 2021 legislative session is now underway. Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked it off Tuesday morning with his State of the State address.

On this week's episode, you'll hear some excerpts of the governor’s speech. And breaking down what it all means — excerpt by excerpt — is host Bradley George and political journalist William March.

The governor defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, including his decision to quickly reopen the state’s economy.

As DeSantis’ national profile rises, the governor included lots of red meat for conservatives — proposals to prevent cities and counties from defunding police, changes to voting laws that critics say would make it harder for people to cast a ballot and punishments for big tech companies that have de-platformed President Trump.

You can listen to their full conversation above by clicking the "Listen" button below the headline. Or you can also listen on the WUSF app under "Programs & Podcasts."

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
