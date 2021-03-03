Gov. DeSantis Deepens Divisions, Looks To Reelection In State Of The State Address

Florida’s 2021 legislative session is now underway. Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked it off Tuesday morning with his State of the State address.

On this week's episode, you'll hear some excerpts of the governor’s speech. And breaking down what it all means — excerpt by excerpt — is host Bradley George and political journalist William March.

The governor defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, including his decision to quickly reopen the state’s economy.

As DeSantis’ national profile rises, the governor included lots of red meat for conservatives — proposals to prevent cities and counties from defunding police, changes to voting laws that critics say would make it harder for people to cast a ballot and punishments for big tech companies that have de-platformed President Trump.

