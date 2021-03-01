Florida And Climate Change

-
Climate change and development are cited as reasons for adding the eastern black rail bird to the list.
-
A Year Since The Spills: Fort Lauderdale Sewage Problems A Sign Of Infrastructure Woes For Other Coastal CitiesThe maxing-out, bulging-at-the-seams, gridlock you feel on the highway — is happening underground, too. Infrastructure across the state isn't measuring up to Florida's growing population. And that's not only happening in Fort Lauderdale.
-
The bills would provide money to local governments to combat climate change, and give tax breaks to homeowners to elevate their properties.
-
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. Tell us how you have experienced climate change over time.
-
Many are worried that Florida’s powerful investor-owned utilities are pushing regulators to scale back the state’s rooftop solar policy, as JEA did, or get rid of it all together. If successful, the rooftop solar industry across the Sunshine State could start to look a lot like it does in Jacksonville.
-
Florida could soon have official state projections for how sea-level rise and flooding could impact the state’s coastline.
-
It reaffirms a 10-year moratorium on new drilling off the coasts of southeastern states including Florida.
-
Dangerous Heat, Unequal Consequences: How Two Neighborhoods In Arizona And Florida Became Hotspots For Sickening HeatHeat-related illnesses are soaring in Arizona and Florida as the planet warms and temperatures rise. Poor communities are bearing the brunt of sickening heat in these states.
-
Farmworkers have long faced dangers from laboring outside in sweltering heat. As climate change raises temperatures, heat illness could come for far more people.
-
The purpose would be to ease traffic. How plausible is this idea considering Miami's vulnerability to rising sea levels?
-
The tool is part of a new law taking effect July 1 that calls for projects using state money to conduct studies on damage and costs tied to sea rise. Critics say the law falls short by not requiring fixes.
-
The world temperature has increased about 2 degrees overall from the 1881-1910 baseline used to assess warming during the industrial era.