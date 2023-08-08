© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Floridians will soon be able to reserve campsites at state parks earlier than non-residents

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Meghan Bowman
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
primitive camping tents in a nature preserve.
Florida State Parks

The present window to reserve a campsite at a state park is 11 months out for residents and non-residents. That will change Jan. 1.

Some Floridians have found it difficult to reserve a campsite at state parks due to the high number of out-of-state visitors. But a new law will give residents a better chance of getting the reservation they want.

Current state law allows both residents and non-residents to book sites as early as 11 months out.

But on May 12, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 109, giving Floridians first pick at reserving campsites.

Starting Jan. 1, residents will keep the 11-month reservation window, but shorten it to 10 months for non-residents, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

"Until then, both residents and non-residents may continue to make campsite or cabin reservations from one day to 11 months in advance," the Florida DEP said in a statement to WUSF.

The new law affects cabins and campsites for RV, tent, boat, and equestrian sites.

To make a reservation, call toll-free 1-800-326-3521 or TDD 888-433-0287 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by going online.

Meghan Bowman
Meghan Bowman is the WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2023.
