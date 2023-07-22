Heat wave in Florida poses dangers, especially for the vulnerable

A North Florida babysitter was arrested for manslaughter on Wednesday, after the infant in her care died from being left in a hot car. The state’s current heat wave is a time to take protective measures, especially where vulnerable people are concerned.

The temperature inside the car where the baby was found was 133 degrees, according to the arrest report.

About 40 children die every year from heatstroke after being left in or trapped in vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than half of them die when someone forgets a child is in a car.

“I don’t want to see the statistics going up of childhood deaths because somebody forgets – 'Oh, gosh, my kid’s in the back seat' or 'Let me leave them here for just 5 minutes.' It’s a very dangerous situation. The car heats up quickly.”

Florida Public Radio meteorologist Megan Borowski says most of Florida is under a heat advisory, which warns the public of the potential for heat-related illnesses.

“Symptoms are lightheadedness, feeling dizzy, getting headaches, dehydration, of course overheating," she said. "I also stress that anyone with pre-existing cardiac issues needs to be careful in these conditions.”

Borowski advises people not to be out in the heat of the day if they can avoid it.

“If you do absolutely have to be outside – because we do know there are people who work outside and their job is outside – make sure you’re staying hydrated, take breaks in the shade, wear that light-colored clothing, loose-fitting clothing, all to make sure your body has the best chance at staying hydrated and not overheating.”

Local governments can help.

Pamela Monroe with the Leon County Public Library says they offer a variety of services.

“And not just the summer," Monroe said. "You can come into the public library at any time of the year and cool off or warm up, depending on what the weather is like outside."

Unhoused people are at risk during extreme weather conditions. Johnna Coleman is the executive director of Big Bend Continuum of Care, a nonprofit that works to end homelessness. She acknowledges they’ve had fatalities in the past.

“We have. We have not this year during the summer," Coleman said. "And so, looking to implement things like day programs and day services, we are hoping to alleviate those casualties.”

Coleman says the nonprofit has a street outreach team and works with the Leon County Sheriff’s office to reach unhoused people who might be suffering from the weather.

Concerns about leaving children in cars apply to pets, too.

"Keep your pets in the shade, keep them walking in the shade, avoid walking them when it’s hot out," Borowski added.

Borowski says walking a dog on a hot sidewalk can burn its paws.

