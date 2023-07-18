FWC will gather and finalize new rules for fishing on the Skyway Pier

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the Skyway Fishing Pier each year to drop a line in and try to reel back a fish or two. But many times, seabirds are caught in the line, and that could prove fatal for them.

From the forthcoming FWC Presentation: "According to a study by Thomas and Forys in 2022, the average number of entangled pelicans counted at South Skyway Pier is higher than at all other Tampa Bay piers combined."

The main culprits for entanglement according to those who rescue and help birds to heal—are lightweight fishing line, fishing rigs that have many single hooks and lures with many hooks, which could cause severe injury or death of brown pelicans, whose nests and habitats are close to the pier.

Melissa Edwards is the Avian Hospital Director at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores.

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary / A bird is resting atop a blue towel with a multi-pronged fish hook in its face

She welcomes the proposed rule changes. "Sometimes we'll get birds that have three different hooks in their face, and their face is attached to their wing, just you know, trying to fight to get out of those so those can cause significant damage," she said.

They treat about 500 injured birds each year.

"We’ll get great blue herons, snowy egrets or great egrets and occasionally, we’ll get skimmers or other shorebirds that definitely get entangled and trailing line on other birds. We had a pelican that was dragging a skimmer along with it through the water, we’ve had a few different things like that," she said.

The key, Edwards said, will be enforcement of the new rules, which also require an annual education requirement.

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary / A brown pelican with a large fishing lure beside it.

According to the FWC website, staff recommends the Commission approve rules to set up regulations for the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park to cut down on the number of severe entanglements to brown pelicans and other seabirds:

• Establish an annual education requirement for anglers;

• Prohibit the use of hook and line gear with more than one hook (e.g., sabiki rig, chicken rig, topwater plug) or any multiple hook (e.g., treble hook) from November 15 through March 15 each year;

• Limit anglers to using no more than two sets of hook and line fishing gear; and

• Review these regulations two years after implementation. Staff would monitor the effectiveness of these rules and report back to the Commission to inform any potential action two years after implementation.

The FWC statewide meeting on the new rules is tomorrow morning at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront.