Redfish grown at Mote Marine's inland aquaculture farm being released inshore

Several thousand redfish raised 17 miles inland are now swimming freely in Sarasota Bay.

Those are the first of the 20,000 redfish raised nowhere near a bay or inlet, but at Mote Marine’s Aquaculture Research Park, a 200-acre inland fish farm along Fruitville Road east of Interstate 75,

The popular saltwater gamefish were spawned where marine scientists also work on the conservation and cultivation of marine bivalves, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The redfish are being released into Southwest Florida’s coastal waters to replenish the stock after red tides and cold snaps reduced their population.

Mote also raises other popular game fish, such as snook, at the aquaculture park in large containers, well-maintained, with recirculating salt water.

“Responsible aquaculture practices can sustainably provide food security and prepare us to meet future protein demands without increasing the pressure on wild-capture fishery resources,” said Nicole Rhody, who leads Mote’s fisheries and aquaculture efforts. “Humans across the globe rely on the ocean as a main source of food. The demand for seafood is only increasing.”

Mote scientists say many of the world’s fisheries are under tremendous strain, and fish farms like Mote’s will be supplying nearly two-thirds of the fish people eat around the world in less than ten years.

Eighteen-hundred redfish between six and ten inches long were released earlier this week in Phillippe Creek, which empties into the bay about a mile south of downtown Sarasota.

More than 18,0000 additional redfish, also known as red drum, will be released in Sarasota Bay and Charlotte Harbor in the coming weeks.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the Sunshine State is tops in economic gains from recreational fishing, which draws $13.8 billion annually. Saltwater fishing generates 67% of that total, or just over $9 million.

The redfish is one of Florida’s most popular sport fish and plays an important role in drawing recreational anglers to the state.

Ryan Schloesser, a Mote fisheries manager, said some of the redfish were fitted with tracking tags that can be picked up by a shoreline antenna at Mote whenever the fish swims near.

That allows Mote scientists to monitor each fish’s movement and survival, and to collect information on how well the fish are doing, feedback key to being more successful in future fish releases.

“We may only ever see a very small percent of released fish again if relying on physical recaptures alone,” Schloesser said. “We can’t wait to see how much (the) tags can show us about red drum stock enhancement.”

