Red Tide is just about gone from Florida's Gulf Coast

Red tide has retreated along most of the Gulf Coast.

Only background levels of red tide were reported this week along the Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota county beaches.

There were reports of very low concentrations at four beaches in Charlotte County during the past week.

Still, reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were relayed to state environmental officials this past week in Sarasota County.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.