Environment

Red Tide is just about gone from Florida's Gulf Coast

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT
Map of red tide the past week
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide the past week

Red tide had been present along the Gulf Coast since shortly after Hurricane Ian swept ashore in the Fort Myers area.

Red tide has retreated along most of the Gulf Coast.

Only background levels of red tide were reported this week along the Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota county beaches.

There were reports of very low concentrations at four beaches in Charlotte County during the past week.

Still, reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were relayed to state environmental officials this past week in Sarasota County.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Map of red tide testing sites
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide testing sites

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
