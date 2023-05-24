Red tide appears to be gone from area beaches

Red tide appears to be gone from the region for the first time in months.

An update from state environmental officials Wednesday showed red tide was either not present or only found in background levels throughout the Tampa Bay and Sarasota/Manatee coastlines.

Red tide was found in low concentrations just south of Sarasota County, in Charlotte County.

Still, some reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide were reported over the past week in Sarasota County.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.