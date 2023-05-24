© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red tide appears to be gone from area beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide

Red tide has been a scourge of the Gulf Coast since Hurricane Ian struck Collier and Lee counties last year. It has finally dissipated from much of the area.

Red tide appears to be gone from the region for the first time in months.

An update from state environmental officials Wednesday showed red tide was either not present or only found in background levels throughout the Tampa Bay and Sarasota/Manatee coastlines.

Red tide was found in low concentrations just south of Sarasota County, in Charlotte County.

Still, some reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide were reported over the past week in Sarasota County.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
