Western Everglades wildfire: flames moving southwest, roads and trails closing, evacuations drawing

More than 100 state and federal firefighters digging fire lines, pilots in helicopters and planes dropping thousands of tons of water every hour, and Saturday brings still-higher, still-bigger billowing smoke from the Sandy Wildfire twelve days after a bolt of lightning started it all.

Smoke and haze created by the 16,600-acre wildfire forced the Florida Highway Patrol to close a 58-mile stretch of U.S. 41 from Miami-Dade to Collier counties Friday, fearing drivers may not slow down enough to avoid a pile-up due to slow-downs.

"Travelers should be aware of potential closures and use caution when driving on U.S. 41," Hoopes said. "Vehicles should travel slowly and be aware of their surroundings and possible fire equipment entering and leaving the road."

Specific evacuations entered phase two of three Friday as the blaze, at 35% contained, was still growing to its southwest.

There was less than two-tenths of an inch of rain in the Big Cypress National Preserve in April. No rain has fallen there so far this month, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

And May 21 - the first rainy "summer season" day in South Florida on average - is a week away, according to the National Weather Service.

Hoopes, the wildfire information officer, said the Sandy Fire continues to burn through thick stands of pines, cypress, and underbrush making fighting the fire difficult because the land-based equipment often cannot get to the flames.

Road closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog, including the Florida Trail from the Oasis Visitor Center.

