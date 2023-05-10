Half a million gallons of raw sewage spilled from a Clearwater treatment plant

More than a half million gallons of raw sewage spilled during two separate incidents Tuesday night at a wastewater treatment plant in Clearwater.

As many as 100,000 gallons were released during a second spill. An unknown amount went into Stevenson Creek, which flows into Clearwater Harbor.

State environmental officials reported the spills took place after two power failures took place at a pumping station leading into the Marshall Street wastewater plant. The first spill was about 400,000 gallons and was not believed to have flowed into any surface waters.

Only about 5,000 gallons of the sewage was recovered.

