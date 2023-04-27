Red tide is still present around northern Pinellas and southern Sarasota counties

Red tide has just about disappeared from the Pinellas beaches, but still remains along the southern Sarasota coast.

State environmental officials said very low levels of red tide were reported this week along Clearwater Beach and the Dunedin Causeway.

In Sarasota County, low levels were found along Lido Beach, Siesta Beach and Nokomis Beach. Very low levels were reported at Turtle Beach and Venice Beach.

Reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation in Sarasota County came in during the past week.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net northern surface currents, and variable transport of subsurface waters with minimal net movement in most areas over the next 3 1/2 days.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, you can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.