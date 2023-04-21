Red tide is lingering around Honeymoon Island, southern Sarasota County

The latest figures from state environmental officials show medium levels of red tide were found at Three Rooker Island, just north of Honeymoon Island State Park. And low levels are still present at Hurricane Pass and Honeymoon Island.

In Sarasota County, medium levels were found at the Venice fishing pier.

Low levels are present at Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Park, Roberts Bay and Siesta Beach.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties, with fish kills in Sarasota.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict variable movement of surface waters and southeastern net transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3 1/2 days.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.