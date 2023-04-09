Headway made on Cypress Camp Trail Fire -- 40 percent contained

Fire crews made significant progress Saturday on the 9,722-acre Cypress Camp Trail Fire with containment at 40 percent, up 30 percent from Friday.

Resources from the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Florida Forest Service continue to provide assistance in the suppression efforts on the Cypress Camp Trail Fire.

Chelsea Michael, USFS, Ocala National Forest / Special to WGCU Cypress Camp Trail Fire-Big Cypress National Preserve

On Saturday, crews worked on the northeastern perimeter of the fire, using control and suppression burn out operations to bring fire to an area with swampy fuels, which can be used as a natural holding feature.

Aviation resources conducted additional ignition operations to tie the western edge of the fire into I-75 and clean up pockets of unburned fuel along the southern perimeter, adjacent to I-75.

Suppression operations will continue tomorrow with crews holding and improving current control lines, and utilizing direct and indirect attack tactics to continue to increase containment.

The Big Cypress National Preserve said the Cypress Trail Wildfire was burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine.

Smoke impacts have been limited, however with the close proximity to major highways the most significant risk to the public is smoke on roadways. Travelers should use caution throughout the impacted area.

The source of the fire also remains under investigation.

South Florida Fire and Aviation resources are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered.

Preserve officials issued a temporary trail closure to promote safety during the current wildfire activity effective Wednesday. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Closures remain in effect for all areas west of Nobles Grade, north of I-75, east of SR-29, and south of the northern Big Cypress National Preserve boundary line.

Temporary closures include the following campgrounds:



Bear Island Campground

Pink Jeep Campground

Gator Head Campground

Trail Closures Include:

Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary

All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit

The following adjacent areas will remain open: Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

