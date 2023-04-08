Red tide still at Treasure Island and around the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is receding along much of the Pinellas beaches — with the notable exception of Treasure Island.

The beach there registered a high amount of red tide in the latest advisory from state environmental officials.

Fort DeSoto was the only other beach in Pinellas registering low amounts of the toxin.

Medium and low amounts were also recorded along the mouth of Tampa Bay, along the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier and Anna Maria Island.

The only place in Sarasota where red tide was reported was in the sound end of the county, at Blind Pass Beach and Englewood Beach.

Fish kills were reported this week in Manatee and Sarasota counties, with respiratory irritation reported in those counties, as well as Pinellas.

For additional information about red tide and the current red tide bloom, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.