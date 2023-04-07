Cypress Camp Trail fire in Collier expands to nearly 6,700 acres; reported burning close to I-75

A fire in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve bordering I-75 in Collier County has grown from a 1,200-acre blaze on Wednesday to more than 6,600 acres late Thursday.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported that the fire in the Cypress Camp Trail area expanded by 45.9 percent and stretched its boundaries to 6,692 acres with 10% containment Thursday.

The source of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire behavior remains most active on the northern flank of the fire, with short fire runs seen in the pines and prairies, and fire backing and flanking through the cypress.

Crews continue to use natural and human-made barriers as holding features. A February prescribed fire burn scar was crucial in stopping the spread of fire to the west and is now being used to hold the western perimeter of the fire.

The Big Cypress National Preserve said fire managers have developed a full suppression strategy with ground and aviation crews utilizing direct and indirect attack, suppression burn out operations, and point protection.

South Florida fire and aviation resources are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered.

Values threatened include Big Cypress National Preserve infrastructure including: campgrounds and hydro-stations, private in-holdings, utilities, trails, private and cooperator lands, and two major transportation corridors, I-75 and SR-29.

Preserve officials were notified of a wildfire in the northern portion of the preserve, approximately one mile north of I-75 around mile marker 68 on Tuesday. By Thursday evening NIFC officials said some flames and smoke were reported, and could be seen on interstate video feeds, about 100 yards from the highway.

FDOT / Special to WGCU The Florida Highway Patrol reported they were monitoring the status of fire and visibility. As of 9 p.m. All lanes of I-75 remained open.

Smoke impacts have been limited, however with the close proximity to I-75 the most significant risk to the public is smoke on roadways. Travelers should use caution throughout the impacted area.

Braun, Michael

The Big Cypress National Preserve said the Cypress Trail Wildfire was burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine.

Preserve officials issued a temporary trail closure to promote safety during the current wildfire activity effective Wednesday. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas:

Closures Include: All trails, campgrounds and roadways

West of Nobles Grade

North of I75

East of Highway 29

South of Northern Preserve Boundary



Campgrounds Closures:

Bear Island Campground

Pink Jeep Campground

Gator Head Campground

Trail Closures Include:

Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary

All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit



The following adjacent areas will remain open: Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

The FHP cautioned that wildfires, smoke, fog and heavy rain can all lower visibility on the roads. It is important for motorist to drive as safely as possible in these conditions.

DRIVE WITH LIGHTS on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility.

SLOW DOWN – and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog.

WATCH OUT for slow-moving and parked vehicles. Open you window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see.

REDUCE THE DISTRACTIONS in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and cell phone. Your full attention is required.

USE WIPERS AND DEFROSTERS liberally for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield.

USE THE RIGHT EDGE of the road or painted road markings as a guide.

BE PATIENT avoid passing and/or changing lanes.

SIGNAL TURNS well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop.

DO NOT STOP on a freeway or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.

