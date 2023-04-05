Red tide is receding in Sarasota County, but sticking around in Pinellas

Red tide has almost been completely pushed out of Sarasota County. But it remains in parts of Pinellas and Manatee counties.

The worst outbreak was reported this week at Treasure Island Beach, where medium amounts of red tide were found.

Lower amounts have been reported just off Clearwater Beach and Tarpon Springs. In southern Pinellas, beaches at Shell Key and Fort DeSoto also had low amounts.

Anna Maria Island and the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier had low amounts. A cluster of red tide hotspots were found around the mouth of Tampa Bay.

The only place reporting any red tide this week in Sarasota County was around Englewood Beach. Just south of Englewood, however, heavy amounts were reported in Charlotte County.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

For additional information about red tide and the current red tide bloom, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.