Red tide is back in Manatee and Sarasota counties

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
But it's diminishing in most of the Pinellas beaches.

Red tide is almost gone from the Pinellas beaches, but is back in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

State environmental officials said Wednesday that low amounts of red tide were found in Pinellas only at Belleair Beach, Shell Key and Fort DeSoto.

But problems are persisting south of the bay. Medium amounts of the toxin were found this week at Anna Maria Island and the Longboat Key boat ramp in Manatee County. In Sarasota, low amounts were found at Lido Beach and New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Low amounts are also being reported on the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported this week in all three counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict variable movement of surface waters and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
