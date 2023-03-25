© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide gone from Sarasota beaches, waning on Pinellas shores

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
Map of red tide
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Only one case of red tide was reported this week in Sarasota Bay.

Red tide continues to wane on area beaches.

Only one case of a medium outbreak of the toxin was reported by state environmental officials Friday. That was on the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway.

Low amounts of red tide are still being found on most Pinellas County beaches, from Clearwater Beach in the north to Fort DeSoto on the south. But the amounts being reported continue to decrease from previous weeks.

Only one report of any red tide was found in Sarasota, on New Pass Dock in Sarasota Bay. No red tide was reported on any Sarasota or Manatee County beaches.

The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota lifted their red tide advisory on Wednesday.

Some red tide is still being found further south, in Charlotte Harbor and Pine Island Sound.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide hotspots

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now