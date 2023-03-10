Tons of dead fish from red tide are being removed from Gulf beaches before spring breakers arrive

A red tide bloom that has been moving north in the Gulf of Mexico is causing massive fish kills along the area's beaches — just as spring break approaches.

In the past two weeks, 3 1/2 tons of of dead fish and marine life was collected in Manatee County alone. And in Pinellas, half a ton was removed from beaches in three days.

Red tide is now being reported the off Pasco County coast.

Conditions have improved the past couple of days, says Tony Fabrizio, a spokesman for Pinellas County. But anyone heading out to the water should check a red tide report before choosing a beach.

"Red tide conditions change daily, based on the currents and the winds. When we have onshore winds, it's a little bit worse," Fabrizio said. "So this is just something we need to continue to monitor until this bloom dissipates."

karen.atwood / Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Map of red tide

Though Sarasota County has been beset by red tide for months, county workers have not been asked to clean up dead fish. The city of Sarasota will begin picking up dead fish from private property twice a week.

Here's a news release from the city:

Residents are asked to double-bag the marine debris collected and contact the Solid Waste Division in advance for a special courtesy pickup on a Wednesday or Saturday. Please call 941-263-6170 to make arrangements.

Ceres Environmental Services Inc., a debris management company on standby with the City, will soon remove dead fish and other marine debris from the following City parks and rights-of-way:

Bayfront Park/O’Leary’s



Bird Key Park



Centennial Park/10 th St. Boat Ramp



St. Boat Ramp Ernest “Doc” and Eloise Werlin Park



Hart’s Landing



Indian Beach Park



Ken Thompson (boat ramp, fishing piers, playground area)



New Pass



Nora Patterson Bay Island Park North Park



Sapphire Shores Park



Tony Saprito Fishing Pier



Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall



Whitaker Gateway Park



Crews will remove the debris by hand along the shoreline and by boat in some waterways.

Lido Beach is maintained by Sarasota County with weekly raking and additional service based on the County’s beach cleaning policy.

For red tide updates in Sarasota County, please visit www.scgov.net/redtide.