Red tide is now at Clearwater Beach and Dunedin Causeway

Heavy concentrations of red tide are now being reported on Clearwater Beach, just in time for spring break.

The worst outbreak is from Sand Key north to Ozona and the Dunedin Causeway. This area had been free of the toxin for several weeks, but persistent southerly winds are moving it up the Gulf coast.

Heavy outbreaks are also being reported from Treasure Island south to Fort DeSoto Park.

Medium and heavy concentrations of red tide are being found along the beaches in Manatee and Sarasota counties, from Anna Maria Island south to Manasota Beach.

Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide came in over the past week from Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Respiratory irritation was also reported at multiple sites in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net western movement of surface waters and southeastern movement of of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3 1/2 days.

For additional information about red tide and the current red tide bloom, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.