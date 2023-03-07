What the early arrival of red tide could mean for spring break across the Tampa Bay area

With Tampa Bay area beach communities and the tourism industry quickly approaching their busiest season, the early arrival of red tide has both visitors and businesses worried about its effects.

The latest reports from state environmental officials say the algal bloom has drifted as far north as Sand Key, just south of Clearwater Beach.

And they're concerned winds from the south will continue pushing it further up the Pinellas coast.

Typically, red tide makes an annual appearance in the summer and fall. This spring occurrence is an unusual one that has taken some in the community by surprise.

"In the last couple of years we've had red tide, we have not seen as large of an impact," said Steve Hayes, CEO and president of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. "But that was not during the spring, it was during the summer and fall periods.

"It's something we'll just have to keep our eyes on and better understand what's happening out there."

While red tide is not life-threatening to most, it does make the beach experience unpleasant for some. Common symptoms brought on by the blooms include eye irritation, frequent sneezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

People with respiratory issues are encouraged to enjoy non-beach-related activities.

"If I’m staying at a resort and it’s a day where there’s a strong wind flow, then look at doing something where you’re going (inside)," Hayes said. "Let’s say John’s Pass or going to Dunedin, Tarpon Springs, or checking out downtown St. Petersburg."

The county has reached out to contractors and has them on standby in case the red tide gets worse.

"We are standing by to ramp up and bring in some heavy equipment," said Tony Fabrizio, public relations coordinator with Pinellas County. "We're not at that point yet, but we are prepared in the event that that were to occur."

People who plan on staying in the area are encouraged to get updates on beach conditions at the Visit St.Pete Clearwater website.