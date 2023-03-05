Save the Chimps Gets a Little Help from a Friend - Paul McCartney

Fort Pierce - Wednesday March 1, 2023: Songwriter and musician Paul McCartney of Beatles fame has agreed to donate the use of one of his songs by Save the Chimps in Fort Pierce.

McCartney is a longtime animal advocate and he agreed to allow the Sanctuary to use The Beatles’ “When I’m Sixty-Four” in a 30-second fund raising spot featuring senior chimps enjoying their Florida retirement.

“Most people don’t realize chimpanzees can live into their sixties, thus their lifelong care at sanctuaries is a costly commitment," said McCartney in a release issued by Save the Chimps. "I was happy to donate "When I’m Sixty-Four" to Save the Chimps’ new fundraising campaign, as nearly half of the 200+ rescued chimps they look after are seniors.”

Save the Chimps is a world renown sanctuary for chimps rescued from research labs, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry. More than 220 live in large social groups on three-acre islands located within a 150 acre refuge in a rural area of Fort Pierce.

The fundraising spot was produced gratis by BCG BrightHouse in Atlanta.

“Our team at BCG BrightHouse relishes working with worthwhile initiatives. So, we were delighted when Dan asked us to help him realize this brilliant film. We believe that it will generate donations and secure ongoing care for the chimpanzees,” said Mike Lear, Head of Creative at BCG BrightHouse in North America.

Learn more or make a donation to Save the Chimps at: savethechimps.org/when-im-sixty-four.

Copyright 2023 WQCS. To see more, visit WQCS.