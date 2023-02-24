© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red Tide continues its march north through Gulf coast beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
Map of red tide
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Southerly winds are pushing red tide north along the Gulf coast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties.

Red tide continues to get worse along the Gulf coast.

Winds from the south are pushing the toxin north from where it had been lingering for months in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Heavy concentrations are being reported all along the Venice and Nokomis area beaches.

And medium levels are found from Sarasota Bay north to Anna Maria Island.

In Pinellas County, medium concentrations are found at the Bay Pines boat ramp and Treasure Island Beach. Lower quantities are being found from Redington Shores Beach south to Fort DeSoto.

State environmental officials say fish kills and respiratory inflammation continue to be found along beaches in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

People with respiratory ailments are advised to keep their windows closed and stay away from the beach.

And red tide has drifted south as well, as it is now being found in waters just north of Key West.

Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now