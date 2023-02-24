Red Tide continues its march north through Gulf coast beaches

Red tide continues to get worse along the Gulf coast.

Winds from the south are pushing the toxin north from where it had been lingering for months in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Heavy concentrations are being reported all along the Venice and Nokomis area beaches.

And medium levels are found from Sarasota Bay north to Anna Maria Island.

In Pinellas County, medium concentrations are found at the Bay Pines boat ramp and Treasure Island Beach. Lower quantities are being found from Redington Shores Beach south to Fort DeSoto.

State environmental officials say fish kills and respiratory inflammation continue to be found along beaches in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

People with respiratory ailments are advised to keep their windows closed and stay away from the beach.

And red tide has drifted south as well, as it is now being found in waters just north of Key West.