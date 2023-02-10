© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red tide continues to linger in Sarasota County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
Red tide has been found in southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian came ashore.

Red tide continues to plague Sarasota Bay and beaches near Venice.

The latest figures from state environmental officials say red tide is diminishing somewhat, but continues to affect areas ranging from the south end of the Sunshine Skyway bridge to Blind Pass Beach in southern Sarasota County.

Medium amounts of the toxin were found at New Pass in Sarasota Bay. Lower amounts were found on beaches from Longboat Key to south of Venice.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation connected to red tide were reported this week in Sarasota County.

Some people may have mild respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some people with existing breathing problems — such as asthma — might experience more severe effects.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
