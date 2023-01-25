No red tide reported along Pinellas beaches, Sarasota Bay for first time in months

Red tide continues to recede from the Gulf of Mexico beaches.

State environmental officials are saying that only one report of a "medium" amount of red tide was found in the area, along the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier. No red tide was found at any beaches in Pinellas County for the first time in several months.

Low amounts of it were reported along Manatee County's shoreline on Tampa Bay, as well as the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

No red tide was reported in Sarasota Bay, which has been plagued by the toxin since shortly after Hurricane Ian came ashore. Low amounts were still found, however, near Venice Beach, Nokomis Beach, and several locations south of Venice.

Still, reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide came in from Sarasota County over the past week. For more details, visit: https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/ and https://visitbeaches.org/.

Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported in these locations in Sarasota County: Caspersen Beach, Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty Beach.