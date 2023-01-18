© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide finally receding along the Gulf beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
Map of red tide along the Florida Gulf Coast
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Red tide has been found at beaches along the Gulf Coast since shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall. It is finally being pushed back out to the sea.

Red tide is starting to dissipate along the Gulf beaches.

Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week only along the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Low concentrations were found at Wallace Park, along Boca Ciega Bay in Pinellas County. Low concentrations were also found along New Pass Dock and Bay Dock on Sarasota Bay, and Siesta Beach and Turtle Beach on the Gulf.

Still, reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received from Manatee and Sarasota over the past week. Respiratory irritation was also reported in in Manatee County (Anna Maria Island Rod and Reel Pier, Coquina Beach, Manatee Beach, Pine Avenue Canal) and Sarasota County (Lido Key Beach, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Snake Island, South Lido Key Beach, Venice Beach, Venice North Jetty Beach).

For current information at individual beaches, visit https://visitbeaches.org/

Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide reported

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now