© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Beaches battered by hurricanes to get help in Sarasota, Manatee counties

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST
beaches.jpg
Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
/

Beaches that were eroded by waves and wind from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year will get help, with funding just announced.

The state on Wednesday allocated $100 million to help rebuild beaches devastated by last year's hurricanes. It includes restoration projects in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The money will be used for beach renourishment projects in 16 counties that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The money includes $305,000 for Manatee County and $618,000 for Sarasota County.

The money is in addition to $20 million awarded in November to help several local governments immediately address erosion problems. Beaches are considered the first defense against storms, preventing waves from reaching inland dunes and beachside developments. A wide beach system absorbs wave energy, protects upland areas from flooding, and prevents erosion.

"Beaches are vital not only to the environment and the state’s economy, but are most importantly our first line of defense against storms,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I am thankful for the support and leadership of Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature to accelerate restoration and further protect these impacted communities from future storm events.”

dunes.jpg

Environment
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now