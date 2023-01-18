Beaches battered by hurricanes to get help in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The state on Wednesday allocated $100 million to help rebuild beaches devastated by last year's hurricanes. It includes restoration projects in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The money will be used for beach renourishment projects in 16 counties that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The money includes $305,000 for Manatee County and $618,000 for Sarasota County.

The money is in addition to $20 million awarded in November to help several local governments immediately address erosion problems. Beaches are considered the first defense against storms, preventing waves from reaching inland dunes and beachside developments. A wide beach system absorbs wave energy, protects upland areas from flooding, and prevents erosion.

"Beaches are vital not only to the environment and the state’s economy, but are most importantly our first line of defense against storms,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I am thankful for the support and leadership of Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature to accelerate restoration and further protect these impacted communities from future storm events.”