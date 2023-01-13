Medium concentrations of red tide continue to be found near mouth of Tampa Bay

Researchers are continuing to find medium concentrations of red tide near the mouth of Tampa Bay and off the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

A report released Friday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows lower concentrations were persisting off the beaches of southern Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

But Clearwater Beach and other beaches in northern Pinellas were mostly clear. There were only very low concentrations of red tide found off Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Redington Beach.

Low concentrations were found in Boca Ciega Bay, and around Shell Key and Fort DeSoto. Low concentrations were also found off several beaches in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties.

The blooms were still causing fish kills and respiratory irritation in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Collier Counties. Forecasts call for wind and currents to carry the blooms south and east over the coming days.