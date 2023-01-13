© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Medium concentrations of red tide continue to be found near mouth of Tampa Bay

Published January 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
a map of florida with different color pins indicating levels of red tide that were found in coastal areas.
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A report from the FWC shows low concentrations of red tide are being found off beaches in southern Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Researchers are continuing to find medium concentrations of red tide near the mouth of Tampa Bay and off the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

A report released Friday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows lower concentrations were persisting off the beaches of southern Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

But Clearwater Beach and other beaches in northern Pinellas were mostly clear. There were only very low concentrations of red tide found off Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Redington Beach.

Low concentrations were found in Boca Ciega Bay, and around Shell Key and Fort DeSoto. Low concentrations were also found off several beaches in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties.

The blooms were still causing fish kills and respiratory irritation in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Collier Counties. Forecasts call for wind and currents to carry the blooms south and east over the coming days.

