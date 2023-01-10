2022 was the second-worst in manatee deaths, Florida wildlife agency says

Last year was the second-worst ever when it comes to manatee deaths in Florida.

Some 800 mortalities were recorded in 2022.

At the heart of the die-off are ongoing water quality problems and seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon, a crucial manatee habitat.

Chronic starvation and malnutrition among manatees in the lagoon prompted wildlife agencies to take the unprecedented step of providing supplemental lettuce in Brevard County.

Nonetheless, the vast majority of deaths were in Brevard at 346. Lee County in southwest Florida came in second with 82 deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the statewide number is above the five-year annual average but below the record of 1,100 manatee deaths in 2021.

The mortalities also were attributed to boat strikes.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.