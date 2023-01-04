Red tide persisting in mouth of Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay

Concentrations of red tide are decreasing in the greater Tampa Bay area. But lower amounts are persisting around the mouth of Tampa Bay and in Sarasota Bay.

State wildlife officials reported Wednesday that medium amounts of red tide are present around the Sunshine Skyway, Fort DeSoto Park, Egmont Key and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

Medium amounts are also present at Longboat Pass boat ramp in Manatee County. Lower amounts persist in the southern part of Sarasota Bay. And lower concentrations are still be found at Treasure Island Beach, Wallace Cove and Maximo Park in Pinellas County.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation believed to be caused by red tide were found the past week along the Gulf beaches.

Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported over the past week in Pinellas County (Indian Shores), Manatee County (Anna Maria Beach, Anna Maria Island Rod and Reel Pier, Coquina Beach, Holmes Beach, Manatee Beach), and Sarasota County (Caspersen Beach, Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Venice North Jetty Beach).