© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide persisting in mouth of Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
Map of red tide outbreaks
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide outbreaks

Lower amounts of red tide were reported this week, but the toxin is still being found along beaches in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Concentrations of red tide are decreasing in the greater Tampa Bay area. But lower amounts are persisting around the mouth of Tampa Bay and in Sarasota Bay.

State wildlife officials reported Wednesday that medium amounts of red tide are present around the Sunshine Skyway, Fort DeSoto Park, Egmont Key and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

Medium amounts are also present at Longboat Pass boat ramp in Manatee County. Lower amounts persist in the southern part of Sarasota Bay. And lower concentrations are still be found at Treasure Island Beach, Wallace Cove and Maximo Park in Pinellas County.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation believed to be caused by red tide were found the past week along the Gulf beaches.

Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported over the past week in Pinellas County (Indian Shores), Manatee County (Anna Maria Beach, Anna Maria Island Rod and Reel Pier, Coquina Beach, Holmes Beach, Manatee Beach), and Sarasota County (Caspersen Beach, Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Venice North Jetty Beach).

Map of red tide concentrations
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide concentrations

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now