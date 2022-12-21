Red tide found at Clearwater Beach, but gone from Sarasota beaches

Red tide is continuing its march north along the Gulf coast, and is now being found at Clearwater Beach.

State environmental officials said low amounts of the toxin have been discovered at Pier 60 and Hurricane Pass. Low concentrations are also at Redington Beach, and medium to high amounts were found at Treasure Island, Tierra Verde and Fort DeSoto.

South of the bay, low to medium amounts of red tide are present at the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier and Anna Maria Island.

There is some good news, however. The Red Tide Health Advisory that has been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since November 1st has been lifted. There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time.

Low concentrations were found only at New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received from Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.