© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide continues to march northward along Pinellas Gulf Coast

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
Map of red tide along Florida's Gulf Coast
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Red tide has been creeping north along the Gulf Coast since Hurricane Ian inundated large portions of Collier and Lee counties.

Red tide is continuing its march northward along the Pinellas beaches.

Thirteen sampling sites around the southern half of the county were found to have high concentrations of the organism that causes red tide. They range from Boca Ciega Bay to Fort De Soto.

Also, high concentrations were found this week in Sarasota Bay, with medium amounts at Longboat Pass. In Manatee County, medium concentrations were found at the southern fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway, and off Little Redfish Creek in Tampa Bay.

Fish kills and respiratory illness though to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Anyone who has respiratory issues is urged to stay away from the beaches and use air conditioning.

Map of red tide samples
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now