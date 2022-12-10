© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST
Map of red tide
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Red tide continues to drift north in the Gulf of Mexico, with Pinellas County beaches now being affected.

Red tide is back in Pinellas County.

High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay.

And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported at Fort DeSoto and the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier.

On the south side of the bay, medium amounts of red tide were detected at Anna Maria Island. And reports of red tide continue in Sarasota Bay, with high amounts along City Island and North Lido Beach.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was also reported by state health officials in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Anyone who is at risk from respiratory illness should avoid the beaches and keep their windows closed and air conditioning on.

Red tide map
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Red tide map

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now