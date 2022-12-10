Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches

Red tide is back in Pinellas County.

High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay.

And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported at Fort DeSoto and the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier.

On the south side of the bay, medium amounts of red tide were detected at Anna Maria Island. And reports of red tide continue in Sarasota Bay, with high amounts along City Island and North Lido Beach.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was also reported by state health officials in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Anyone who is at risk from respiratory illness should avoid the beaches and keep their windows closed and air conditioning on.