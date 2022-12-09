Tampa officials say they lobbied for a state law to justify diverting wastewater

Tampa city officials admit they lobbied the state to pass a law that would require them to divert wastewater that now pours into Tampa Bay.

Some environmentalists are upset, saying this was a way to promote the city's plans to spend billions to reuse the water.

City officials helped write a new state law that requires the city to stop dumping 50 million gallons a day into the bay within 10 years.

The report by the Tampa Bay Times comes just a week after staffers said the city won’t get an exemption to the state law.

Many environmentalists have opposed Mayor Jane Castor's plans to divert treated wastewater to either the underground aquifer or to the Hillsborough River, where the city gets its drinking water. That's a plan the city has been pushing for years under different names, said Nancy Stevens of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club.

"They started with trying to use the reclaimed water in the river," Stevens said. "Then they had TAP, then they had PURE. They're happy to have the state telling them to use all the reclaimed water, because it gives them an excuse.

"They've never presented a reason to the public about how much water's needed, and why we need to do this. And the costs of doing something like this would be in the billions of dollars over 30 years. Someone has a solution that they're looking for a problem to solve. And they have never defined what that problem is."

Stevens says the wastewater can't be fully treated for certain pollutants such as hormones and pharmaceuticals. She says alternatives should be explored, such as reducing water use or expanding the use of treated wastewater for irrigation.

