North Fort Myers eagles Harriet and M15 are now incubating two eggs

Harriett and M15, the North Fort Myers American bald eagle pair who have been visually entertaining bird lovers and others for years via the internet, now are incubating two eggs at their Bayshore Road nest.

Harriet laid egg 1 on Nov. 29 at 6:09 p.m. and egg 2 Dec. 2 at 8:09 p.m.

M15 perched above, keeping watch as Harriet laid each egg, returning to the nest in the early morning to help incubate them. Both eagles take active roles in tending to the eggs.

Harriet and M15 will take turns, patiently incubating the eggs for approximately 35 days before hatching.

The eagles were forced to rebuild after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on their nest.

"They have worked hard at rebuilding their nest from scratch after Hurricane Ian destroyed it and now they are starting a new family in this freshly built nest made with love," the eagle cam website said.

SWFL Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU A second egg for North Fort Myers eagles Harriet and M15 was produced Dec. 2 at 8:09 p.m.

Cameras record the activity at the eagles' nest near the corner of Bayshore and Slater Road in North Fort Myers. Thousands are often online watching the pair. People can also stand outside a fence around the property, using their own cameras and phones to take pictures and videos of the nest and eagles.

This is the 12th season Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the 24-hour cameras on the nest.

Ozzie and Harriet were the North Fort Myers site's original bald eagle pair, making the nest their home every year from fall to spring since 2006. Ozzie was fatally injured and died in fall 2015. Harriet and M15 bonded later in the fall of 2015.

