Environment

Red tide is now found at Fort DeSoto and Anna Maria Island

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Red tide has been slowing drifting north in the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida.

Red tide is now being found at Fort DeSoto Park in Pinellas County. Low concentrations are also being found across the mouth of Tampa Bay at Anna Maria Island.

And high concentrations of the marine organism are still be found around Sarasota Bay and areas south of Nokomis and Venice Beach.

The latest report from state health officials said fish kills believed to be caused by red tide were reported in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Respiratory irritation was also reported over the past week in those counties.

People with respiratory problems are being advised to avoid many beaches in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

