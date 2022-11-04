Red tide found offshore from the mouth of Tampa Bay

Low concentrations of the organism that causes Red Tide have now been found offshore from the mouth of Tampa Bay.

A report Friday from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows researchers found a bloom about 11 miles west of Bunces Pass, which runs between Fort DeSoto and Shell Key.

Higher concentrations of the red tide organism have lingered off the coast of Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties for more than a week. Those areas now have reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation suspected to be caused by the blooms.

Researchers have also detected low concentrations off Collier County.

A detailed map shows the highest concentrations were found at points in Sarasota Bay and further south off Englewood Beach, Stump Pass and Gasparilla Pass. Click here for a complete list of where red tide was found.

Forecasts call for the surface water off the coast to move west and the subsurface water to move southeast over the coming days.

