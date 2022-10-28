© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published October 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
Green map of Florida showing statewide Karenia brevis concentrations between 10/20/22 and 10/27/22. Red dots near Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties means high concentrations.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Courtesy

The FWC's daily sample map Friday showed that within the most recent eight days of sampling, red tide blooms were detected near Punta Gorda Beach, Stump Pass, Little Gasparilla Island, Boca Grande, and Blind Pass.

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.

The FWC's daily sample map Friday showed that within the most recent eight days of sampling, red tide blooms were detected near Punta Gorda Beach, Stump Pass, Little Gasparilla Island, Boca Grande, and Blind Pass.

A red tide bloom was first detected last week off the coast of Sarasota County and Friday's report shows it is still there.

Respiratory irritation that is suspected to be related to the bloom was still being reported in Sarasota County this past week to the FWC, as well. Although the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System's Red Tide Respiratory Forecast showed very low respiratory risks up and down Florida's west coast Friday.

Map of green Florida on top of a blue ocean showing blue tabs all along the west coast which symbolize very low risk of irritation from red tide.
Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System
/
Courtesy
The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast on Friday showed a low risk of irritation, but GCOOS suggests those with lung diseases to leave the beach if you begin feeling effects.

For Collier County, only background to low concentrations were observed offshore.

No fish kills have been reported to the FWC this season so far.

Tags
Environment Red Tidewater quality
Jessica Meszaros
Since 2012, I’ve been a voice on public radio stations across Florida - in Miami, Fort Myers, and now Tampa.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now