© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red tide blooms have been detected offshore of Sarasota County, state environment officials say

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published October 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
Color-coated Karenia brevis indicator on a map of Florida for samples taken between 10/13/2022 and 10/20/2022.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Courtesy
Screenshot of the FWC's weekly red tide report map.

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System's respiratory forecast showed Friday that Nokomis Beach has moderate respiratory irritation risk, and low risk in North Jetty and Venice Beach.

High levels of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected along the Sarasota County coast this week, according to state environment officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weekly online report from Friday shows that although sampling is still impacted by the passage of Hurricane Ian last month, red tide blooms have been documented in four samples offshore of Sarasota. Respiratory irritations in people were also reported.

Very low concentrations of Karenia brevis were found offshore of Charlotte County, and background concentrations, which are considered normal, were located around Manatee and Lee counties.

The FWC showed in its daily sample map that the high concentration sites were at Nokomis Beach and North Jetty from samples taken on Monday. Medium concentrations were documented at the Venice Inlet and Higel Marine Park. Low concentrations were found at Venice Beach.

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System's respiratory forecast showed Friday that Nokomis Beach has moderate respiratory irritation risk, and low risk in North Jetty and Venice Beach.

Blue color to represent the water to the left and to the right is a map of part of Sarasota County with an orange tab showing moderate respiratory irritation risk at Nokomis Beach and yellow tabs over North Jetty and Venice Beach to indicate low risk.
Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System
/
Courtesy

Tags
Environment Red Tidewater qualitySarasota BeachesFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
Jessica Meszaros
Since 2012, I’ve been a voice on public radio stations across Florida - in Miami, Fort Myers, and now Tampa.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now