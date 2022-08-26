© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Study: Texas pumas saved endangered Florida panthers but introduced genetic mutations

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Amy Green
Published August 26, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT
A Florida panther walking down a dirt road
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
In other words, the mutations could cause physical defects and impact reproduction. Central American pumas also are responsible for some of the mutations.

The mutations could cause physical defects and impact reproduction.

A new study shows that a previous effort to rescue the Florida panther from extinction had some harmful side effects.

The effort involved adding Texas pumas to the Florida panther population, which at its lowest was estimated to be at about 30. The effort was aimed at diversifying genetics.

It was a success, but the University of Central Florida study shows that the Texas pumas brought with them some harmful genetic mutations that could present with inbreeding. Here’s lead author Alexander Ochoa.

“If the Florida panther were to shrink in size, then there is a risk that in-breeding could resume, and some of these deleterious mutations could emerge at the phenotypic level.”

In other words, the mutations could cause physical defects and impact reproduction. Central American pumas also are responsible for some of the mutations.

Dave Onorato is with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He says the study has important implications for other imperiled species.

“This is now a methodology that they’ve shown that is effective at screening individuals in the future that might want to be used for subsequent genetic rescue attempts, and it can be applied to panthers or any number of other species that are having conservation problems.”

The Florida panther — the official state animal — remains the most endangered of the state symbols with a population of between 120 and 230.

Tags

Environment Florida Panther
Amy Green
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now