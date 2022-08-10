© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

NOAA scientists report below average 'dead zone' for Gulf of Mexico this year

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
A map of the Gulf of Mexico with yellow and orange colors indication dead zone
NOAA
/
The hypoxic zone measurement was made during an annual survey cruise in late July.

The area of low to no oxygen— also known as a hypoxic zone— that can kill fish and marine life, is about 3,275 square miles.

In June, NOAA forecasted an average-sized "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico of 5,364 square miles, based primarily on Mississippi River discharge and nutrient runoff data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Last week, scientists updated that figure after measuring the actual area of low to no oxygen — also known as a hypoxic zone — at 3,275 square miles. Though that is considered below average, scientists say it is still more than 2 million acres of habitat impacted by oxygen-consuming bacteria and decaying algae.

And David Scheurer, an oceanographer at NOAA, says the area is still more than two times larger than a reduction target of 1,900 square miles by 2035.

"So, that's a lot of runoff and nutrient inputs from farms, from wastewater treatment plants and people’s yards,” he said. “It's going to take a lot of effort across the Mississippi River watershed to reduce those nutrients."

Every year during the summer, several marine species in the Gulf die after being exposed to an overgrowth of algae and excess nutrients that create a lack of oxygen.

Exposure to hypoxic waters has also been found to alter fish diets, growth rates, habitat use and availability of commercially harvested species like shrimp.

Scheurer says the annual survey helps scientists determine progress in minimizing dead zones.

"It really lets us see trends over time as they develop and understand the processes that are involved and potential contributions from land-based sources and what people can do on a local level to help reduce those nutrients that would go into the water and negatively impact the ecosystems,” he said.

The largest dead zone occurred in 2017 when scientists recorded a hypoxic zone of about 8,700 square miles, approximately the size of New Jersey.

In June, the Environmental Protection Agency said it's directing 60 million dollars in funding over the next five years to nutrient reduction efforts.

Tags

Environment environmentdead zoneGulf of MexicoNOAA
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now